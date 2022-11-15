Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -72.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 19.44% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.4 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -34.72% off its SMA200. ACB registered -82.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.49%.

The stock witnessed a 43.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.68%, and is 10.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.77% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1338 employees, a market worth around $517.80M and $221.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.03% and -82.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.60%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.30% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.44M, and float is at 299.79M with Short Float at 9.98%.