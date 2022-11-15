Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Is Down -94.10% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) is -94.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $9.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -6.80% and -7.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing -15.90% at the moment leaves the stock -71.68% off its SMA200. BRDS registered -95.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.94%.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.21%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.28% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has around 572 employees, a market worth around $85.53M and $234.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.28% and -95.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.50%).

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.02M, and float is at 178.00M with Short Float at 10.94%.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hahn Rebecca,the company’sChief Communications Officer. SEC filings show that Hahn Rebecca sold 4,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $0.43 per share for a total of $1965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Bird Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Wright Gregory Alan (Controller) sold a total of 5,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $0.43 per share for $2301.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the BRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Ling Yibo (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 200,365 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $85616.0. The insider now directly holds 2,568,851 shares of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS).