Check out this: IonQ Inc. (IONQ) could be on the verge of a big rally

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is -64.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $35.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 33.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 13.06% and 13.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -22.75% off its SMA200. IONQ registered -70.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.25%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.52%, and is 13.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.99% and -83.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.80% this year.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.21M, and float is at 170.05M with Short Float at 13.60%.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Monroe Christopher,the company’sChief Scientist. SEC filings show that Monroe Christopher sold 1,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $5.44 per share for a total of $8421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.62 million shares.

IonQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Kramer Thomas G. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $5.44 per share for $16636.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Chapman Peter Hume (President and CEO) disposed off 7,255 shares at an average price of $5.44 for $39467.0. The insider now directly holds 466,066 shares of IonQ Inc. (IONQ).