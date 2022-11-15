Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -5.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.79 and a high of $51.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $25.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.23%.

Currently trading at $29.69, the stock is 16.81% and 19.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing 16.61% at the moment leaves the stock 16.59% off its SMA200. YOU registered -35.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.78%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 23.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $341.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 126.34. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.01% and -42.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.41M, and float is at 62.93M with Short Float at 20.52%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cornick Kenneth L.,the company’sPresident & CFO. SEC filings show that Cornick Kenneth L. sold 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $30.02 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Alclear Investments II, LLC (Director) sold a total of 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $30.02 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Cornick Kenneth L. (President & CFO) disposed off 77,291 shares at an average price of $30.04 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).