CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is -30.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.50 and a high of $289.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $143.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $235.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.36% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are 26.42% higher than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.01, the stock is -4.47% and -12.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -20.88% off its SMA200. CRWD registered -50.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.99%.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.14%, and is 13.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 6250 employees, a market worth around $31.44B and $1.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.82. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.85% and -50.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.00% this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.55M, and float is at 211.95M with Short Float at 4.55%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saha Anurag,the company’sCHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Saha Anurag sold 3,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $173.67 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27999.0 shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Henry Shawn sold a total of 8,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $173.67 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Podbere Burt W. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 11,590 shares at an average price of $173.00 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 304,563 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).