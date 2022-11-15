DDD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Now

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is -52.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $26.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -44.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.13, the stock is 17.74% and 15.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -14.70% off its SMA200. DDD registered -60.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.40%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.10%, and is 29.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.46% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $556.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.20% and -61.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.99M, and float is at 126.17M with Short Float at 7.82%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin,the company’sEVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 6,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $10.06 per share for a total of $68076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that HULL CHARLES W (EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med)) sold a total of 26,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $10.95 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51634.0 shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, KEVER JIM D (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.65 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 404,672 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -4.37% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -3.84% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -28.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.