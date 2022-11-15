Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 17.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.05 and a high of $177.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $165.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.64% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -33.74% lower than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.50, the stock is 7.59% and 13.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 7.50% off its SMA200. DLTR registered 45.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.89%.

The stock witnessed a 20.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.21%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 61886 employees, a market worth around $36.28B and $27.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.79 and Fwd P/E is 19.88. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -7.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.20M, and float is at 221.03M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobs David A.,the company’sChief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobs David A. sold 1,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $162.80 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17085.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Jacobs David A. (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $157.94 per share for $85604.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18431.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, HEINRICH DANIEL J (Director) acquired 425 shares at an average price of $156.09 for $66340.0. The insider now directly holds 3,575 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -44.12% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.34% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -1.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.