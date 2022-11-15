Envestnet Inc. (ENV) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 30.79% Upside

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is -30.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.72 and a high of $84.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENV stock was last observed hovering at around $54.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.79% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -38.42% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.37, the stock is 15.68% and 15.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. ENV registered -33.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.13%.

The stock witnessed a 25.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.62%, and is 19.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has around 4375 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.40. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.72% and -34.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envestnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 513.70% this year.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.23M, and float is at 52.66M with Short Float at 5.13%.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Envestnet Inc. (ENV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooper Barry D.,the company’sSVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. SEC filings show that Cooper Barry D. sold 1,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $56.43 per share for a total of $72792.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25997.0 shares.

Envestnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Crager William (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $53.79 per share for $49487.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the ENV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Majoros Matthew (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $53.79 for $10758.0. The insider now directly holds 16,624 shares of Envestnet Inc. (ENV).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading -24.57% down over the past 12 months and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) that is -7.02% lower over the same period. Value Line Inc. (VALU) is 50.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.