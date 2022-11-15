Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) a good stock to buy now?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is -9.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $16.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNSO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05%.

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is 59.26% and 65.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 29.00% at the moment leaves the stock 34.65% off its SMA200. MNSO registered -44.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 64.89%.

The stock witnessed a 90.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.82%, and is 32.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has around 3372 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.89 and Fwd P/E is 2.02. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.94% and -45.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 140.90% this year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.75M, and float is at 300.84M with Short Float at 1.40%.