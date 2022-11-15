Is Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) a good stock to buy now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -80.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $30.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -16.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.81, the stock is 16.71% and -31.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -58.47% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -78.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.79%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -35.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.78%, and is 32.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $740.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.38 and Fwd P/E is 14.31. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.89% and -80.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 428.10% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.10M, and float is at 647.11M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tiziani Eric,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $14.78 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.