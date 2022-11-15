Is Sabre Corporation (SABR) a good stock to buy now?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -35.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.46 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is 3.73% and -3.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -28.57% off its SMA200. SABR registered -40.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.07%.

The stock witnessed a 2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.06%, and is 18.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 7583 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $2.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.99% and -54.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.23M, and float is at 324.47M with Short Float at 13.09%.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANDEL GAIL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $3975.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51341.0 shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that MENKE SEAN E (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $8.01 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, MANDEL GAIL (Director) disposed off 715 shares at an average price of $6.14 for $4390.0. The insider now directly holds 52,056 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -17.84% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -22.17% lower over the same period. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -44.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.