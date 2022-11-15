Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is -40.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $9.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is -2.61% and -8.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.94% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -52.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.31%.

The stock witnessed a 8.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.06%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.67% and -54.81% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 583.97M, and float is at 359.37M with Short Float at 8.70%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeHoff Kate. SEC filings show that DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $34765.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Allison Eric (Head of Product) sold a total of 28,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $4.09 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Field Matthew disposed off 11,515 shares at an average price of $4.45 for $51242.0. The insider now directly holds 122,384 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).