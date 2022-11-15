KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -30.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $25.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $146.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.09% off the consensus price target high of $202.59 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.38% higher than the price target low of $102.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is 24.87% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.83 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -7.31% off its SMA200. BEKE registered -38.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.23%.

The stock witnessed a 14.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.12%, and is 21.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 110082 employees, a market worth around $16.67B and $8.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.32. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.52% and -44.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 877.30M with Short Float at 4.25%.