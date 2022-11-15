Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is -50.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $8.45, the stock is 12.90% and 7.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.80% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -56.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.42%.

The stock witnessed a 23.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.25%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $41.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.76% and -61.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.40%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.75M, and float is at 227.15M with Short Float at 23.16%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Austin,the company’sChairperson, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.18 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 980,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).