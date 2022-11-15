Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Is Down -27.70% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -27.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.66% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.36, the stock is 24.38% and 20.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 11.69% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -36.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.73%.

The stock witnessed a 17.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.05%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.28% and -40.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 462.24M, and float is at 440.64M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is 8.31% higher over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -16.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.