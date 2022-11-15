OPNT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Now

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) is -40.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $37.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPNT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.6% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.14% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.11% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.10, the stock is 107.03% and 95.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 111.58% at the moment leaves the stock 27.83% off its SMA200. OPNT registered -21.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 52.27%.

The stock witnessed a 103.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.69%, and is 113.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $102.71M and $38.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.84% and -46.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.00% this year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.09M, and float is at 4.86M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruth Matthew R.,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Ruth Matthew R. sold 1,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $10.62 per share for a total of $11512.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29916.0 shares.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Skolnick Phil (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $11.85 per share for $7430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23818.0 shares of the OPNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, O’Toole David D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 779 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $8647.0. The insider now directly holds 36,804 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT).

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) that is trading -63.25% down over the past 12 months.