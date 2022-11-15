Positives for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) as stock gains in recent trading

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is 10.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $16.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $11.90, the stock is -10.43% and -11.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.31 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.63% off its SMA200. PBR registered 23.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.14%.

The stock witnessed a -14.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.33%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 45532 employees, a market worth around $70.74B and $115.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.35 and Fwd P/E is 3.16. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.22% and -27.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 0.87%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading 86.98% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 17.08% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 77.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.