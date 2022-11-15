RUM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rumble Inc. (RUM) Now

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is 7.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 22.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.66, the stock is 9.19% and -0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -9.68% at the moment leaves the stock 3.15% off its SMA200. RUM registered 19.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.56%.

The stock witnessed a 25.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.76%, and is -13.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 12.60% over the month.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $13.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.62% and -37.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -968.50% this year.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.23M, and float is at 137.19M with Short Float at 3.33%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rumble Inc. (RUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.