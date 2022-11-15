The RealReal Inc. (REAL) down -84.58% since start of the year

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is -84.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $16.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is 25.02% and 9.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 9.15% at the moment leaves the stock -56.97% off its SMA200. REAL registered -89.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.14%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 45.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.88%, and is 28.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.13% over the week and 16.12% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 3355 employees, a market worth around $155.21M and $589.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.65% and -89.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 94.75M with Short Float at 14.46%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sahi Levesque Rati,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Sahi Levesque Rati sold 1,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $2160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Sahi Levesque Rati (President) sold a total of 14,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $2.32 per share for $32819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Sahi Levesque Rati (President) disposed off 11,655 shares at an average price of $2.47 for $28738.0. The insider now directly holds 681,989 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -44.12% down over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -34.69% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -39.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.