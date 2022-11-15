These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -80.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -52.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is 11.60% and -16.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.93 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -58.50% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -82.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.20%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.49%, and is 15.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.73% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.47% and -88.58% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.50M, and float is at 214.06M with Short Float at 17.36%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURTHY RAMESH,the company’sSVP, ICFO and CAO. SEC filings show that MURTHY RAMESH sold 972 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $1341.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Ruiz Hector M. (GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY) sold a total of 910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $2.71 per share for $2466.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) disposed off 169 shares at an average price of $2.71 for $458.0. The insider now directly holds 276,621 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).