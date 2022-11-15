These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is -85.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $4.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -58.43% and -64.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.42 million and changing 32.62% at the moment leaves the stock -74.23% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -90.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -53.62%.

The stock witnessed a -64.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.72%, and is -59.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.61% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $51.99M and $133.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.43% and -90.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.70% this year.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.62M, and float is at 142.40M with Short Float at 21.61%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rolfe Lindsey. SEC filings show that Rolfe Lindsey sold 4,261 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $4188.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that MUEHL DANIEL Wsold a total of 4,579 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $0.98 per share for $4501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Harding Thomas C. disposed off 63 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $62.0. The insider now directly holds 3,801 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.13% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 8.69% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.