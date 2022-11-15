Things appear to be looking up for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -13.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $26.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -37.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.87, the stock is 12.14% and 22.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.0 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 11.46% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -30.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.06%.

The stock witnessed a 37.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.73%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 34700 employees, a market worth around $7.21B and $3.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.10. Profit margin for the company is -88.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -32.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 420.80M, and float is at 419.66M with Short Float at 9.75%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farkas Daniel S,the company’sEVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y. SEC filings show that Farkas Daniel S sold 44,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $17.93 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Montague Jason (Pres. & CEO of RSSC) sold a total of 32,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $16.49 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Montague Jason (Pres. & CEO of RSSC) disposed off 62,758 shares at an average price of $14.68 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 258,881 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -40.94% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -52.59% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -52.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.