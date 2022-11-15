Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Is Down -58.58% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) is -58.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.39 and a high of $47.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.38% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.15, the stock is 9.47% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. UPWK registered -70.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.24%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.21%, and is 15.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $593.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 416.18. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.23% and -70.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.83M, and float is at 120.43M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marie Olivier,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Marie Olivier sold 218 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $2856.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6457.0 shares.

Upwork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Brown Hayden (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $13.10 per share for $17834.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, McCombs Jeff (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 71,753 shares at an average price of $13.82 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 84,109 shares of Upwork Inc. (UPWK).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -28.26% down over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -57.03% lower over the same period.