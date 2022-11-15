Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VET Stock Is Going Next

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is 59.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.71 and a high of $30.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $21.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25%.

Currently trading at $20.06, the stock is -11.30% and -11.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -5.87% at the moment leaves the stock -6.80% off its SMA200. VET registered 97.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.08%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.59%, and is -18.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 716 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.68 and Fwd P/E is 2.34. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.31% and -33.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 172.50% this year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.95M, and float is at 160.44M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 84.39% up over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is 62.14% higher over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 49.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.