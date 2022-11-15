What should you know before buying stock in Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -2.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $90.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $84.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.57%.

Currently trading at $79.53, the stock is 6.76% and 11.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 11.19% off its SMA200. ARES registered -8.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.24%.

The stock witnessed a 30.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.23%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $23.38B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.01 and Fwd P/E is 19.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.63% and -11.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.54M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sagati Aghili Naseem,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Sagati Aghili Naseem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $84.92 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) sold a total of 2,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $85.02 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) disposed off 455,971 shares at an average price of $84.41 for $38.49 million. The insider now directly holds 224,221 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -6.87% down over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -42.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.