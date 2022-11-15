What should you know before buying stock in Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -34.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $49.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.83% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.91% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.50, the stock is 10.22% and 11.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -4.94% off its SMA200. WMG registered -41.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.04%.

The stock witnessed a 22.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.60%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $14.08B and $5.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.46 and Fwd P/E is 27.78. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.13% and -42.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.70% this year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.82M, and float is at 114.32M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $38.25 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $37.97 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.20 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 454,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).