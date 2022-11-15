Why Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is -76.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $85.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $15.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $15.54, the stock is 11.33% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -51.64% off its SMA200. BYND registered -81.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.95%.

The stock witnessed a 16.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.63%, and is 16.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 1108 employees, a market worth around $923.08M and $463.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.43% and -81.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.40% this year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.57M, and float is at 58.00M with Short Float at 40.42%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moskowitz Beth,the company’sChief Brand Officer. SEC filings show that Moskowitz Beth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $37.51 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24179.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Moskowitz Beth (Chief Brand Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $37.51 per share for $75020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22358.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Moskowitz Beth (Chief Brand Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $36.11 for $90275.0. The insider now directly holds 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).