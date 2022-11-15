Why SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is -63.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.43 and a high of $78.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $19.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.56% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 34.93% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is -12.87% and -23.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing -4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -37.66% off its SMA200. S registered -76.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.73%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.34%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $302.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.08% and -76.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.60% this year.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.42M, and float is at 201.27M with Short Float at 6.31%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernhardt David J.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bernhardt David J. sold 3,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $17.91 per share for a total of $58190.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97483.0 shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Bernhardt David J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $16.53 per share for $25417.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Bernhardt David J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,538 shares at an average price of $16.68 for $25658.0. The insider now directly holds 100,732 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).