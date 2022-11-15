Why should you keep an eye on Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV)?

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is -61.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $23.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.18, the stock is 8.14% and 20.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing -4.99% at the moment leaves the stock -27.05% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -64.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.34%.

The stock witnessed a 41.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.55%, and is 9.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $475.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.25. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.30% and -65.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.95M, and float is at 128.06M with Short Float at 5.39%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Legion Partners Asset Manageme,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Legion Partners Asset Manageme bought 497,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $7.20 per share for a total of $3.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.05 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Legion Partners Asset Manageme (Director) bought a total of 275,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $7.06 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, James Erika H (Director) disposed off 6,103 shares at an average price of $7.15 for $43640.0. The insider now directly holds 33,448 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).