Why should you keep an eye on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is -73.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.33 and a high of $85.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZNTL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $22.56, the stock is -2.54% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -27.82% off its SMA200. ZNTL registered -70.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.58%.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.17%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.62% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.18% and -73.75% from its 52-week high.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.07M, and float is at 52.74M with Short Float at 11.30%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher Cam,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Gallagher Cam sold 12,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $23.56 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Gallagher Cam (President) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $23.67 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the ZNTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Gallagher Cam (President) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $23.51 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 409,385 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL).

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -61.53% lower over the past 12 months.