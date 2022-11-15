Will Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -67.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.52% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is 3.02% and -5.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.99 million and changing -5.96% at the moment leaves the stock -18.13% off its SMA200. DNA registered -79.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.29%.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.34%, and is 12.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.65% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.23% and -81.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 915.63M with Short Float at 14.66%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canton Barry,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Canton Barry sold 197,964 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $2.65 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.58 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Canton Barry (10% Owner) sold a total of 197,964 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $2.65 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.58 million shares of the DNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Kelly Jason R disposed off 197,964 shares at an average price of $2.65 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 21,583,782 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA).