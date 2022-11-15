Will The Walt Disney Company (DIS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is -39.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.28 and a high of $163.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $95.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $94.28, the stock is -5.83% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.99 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. DIS registered -40.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.55%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $163.65B and $82.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.94 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.27% and -42.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.91%.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT,the company’sEVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $119.03 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28624.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold a total of 226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $132.50 per share for $29945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27003.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, McCarthy Christine M (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,342 shares at an average price of $151.54 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 165,707 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.14% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -56.16% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -36.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.