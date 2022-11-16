ABMD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Now

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is 4.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.85 and a high of $381.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABMD stock was last observed hovering at around $374.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $374.20, the stock is 18.18% and 33.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 32.92% off its SMA200. ABMD registered 7.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.91%.

The stock witnessed a 45.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.78%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.59% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has around 2003 employees, a market worth around $16.82B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.32 and Fwd P/E is 67.07. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.21% and -2.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abiomed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.37M, and float is at 44.18M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Began Marc A,the company’sVP & GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Began Marc A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $373.71 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13785.0 shares.

Abiomed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that THOMAS PAUL (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $379.38 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6357.0 shares of the ABMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Trapp Todd A (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $378.66 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 15,927 shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -29.07% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -15.24% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 2.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.