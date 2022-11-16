ADI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Now

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is -6.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.48 and a high of $191.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $161.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.91% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.92% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -17.98% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.17, the stock is 12.60% and 12.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 5.63% off its SMA200. ADI registered -10.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.81%.

The stock witnessed a 18.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.92%, and is 9.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $83.04B and $11.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.74 and Fwd P/E is 17.25. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.74% and -13.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 517.01M, and float is at 509.60M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLUCA TUNC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DOLUCA TUNC sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68657.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that DOLUCA TUNC (Director) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69157.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, DOLUCA TUNC (Director) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 70,157 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -7.31% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -6.16% lower over the same period. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is -6.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.