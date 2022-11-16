Aramark (ARMK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is 10.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $39.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $38.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69%.

Currently trading at $40.55, the stock is 12.90% and 14.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 16.20% off its SMA200. ARMK registered 6.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.88%.

The stock witnessed a 19.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.47%, and is 11.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 248300 employees, a market worth around $10.28B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.85 and Fwd P/E is 20.39. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.09% and 1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.56M, and float is at 255.51M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 34 times.

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 1.34% up over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is -4.97% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -18.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.