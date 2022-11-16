Are we looking at the next big move in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is 29.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDU stock was last observed hovering at around $25.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47%.

Currently trading at $27.16, the stock is 7.88% and 9.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 43.35% off its SMA200. EDU registered 27.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.35%.

The stock witnessed a 16.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.72%, and is -6.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has around 46653 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $2.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.72. Distance from 52-week low is 223.33% and -9.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -445.90% this year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.70M, and float is at 166.44M with Short Float at 5.02%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 38.66% up over the past 12 months and Pearson plc (PSO) that is 30.13% higher over the same period.