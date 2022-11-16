Are we looking at the next big move in PPL Corporation (PPL)?

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.47 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.09% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.73% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.49, the stock is 4.43% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -1.77% off its SMA200. PPL registered -4.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.46%.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.83%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

PPL Corporation (PPL) has around 5607 employees, a market worth around $20.48B and $7.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.15% and -11.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

PPL Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 736.25M, and float is at 735.50M with Short Float at 1.38%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at PPL Corporation (PPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergstein Joseph P Jr,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Bergstein Joseph P Jr sold 20,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $30.41 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31469.0 shares.

PPL Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Sorgi Vincent (President and CEO) sold a total of 27,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Sorgi Vincent (President and CEO) disposed off 27,553 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 111,462 shares of PPL Corporation (PPL).

PPL Corporation (PPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.07% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 5.93% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -22.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.