Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -36.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.83 and a high of $89.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $53.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.56% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.53% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.34, the stock is 0.40% and -2.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -20.10% off its SMA200. BAX registered -31.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.90%.

The stock witnessed a -1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.47%, and is 3.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $26.82B and $14.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.94. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.05% and -39.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 504.00M, and float is at 503.10M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STROUCKEN ALBERT P L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $76.02 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34127.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HELLMAN PETER S (Director) sold a total of 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $76.02 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27629.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, FORSYTH JOHN D (Director) disposed off 1,005 shares at an average price of $77.68 for $78068.0. The insider now directly holds 27,029 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -29.07% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -15.24% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -6.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.