BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is -48.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $11.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.56% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is 6.07% and -1.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.94 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. BB registered -55.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.47%.

The stock witnessed a 12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.51%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3325 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $705.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.84% and -57.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.10% this year.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 577.31M, and float is at 568.17M with Short Float at 6.54%.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEN JOHN S,the company’sExecutive Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that CHEN JOHN S sold 554,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $4.28 per share for a total of $2.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.45 million shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that WHITE-IVY NITA C (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 7,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $5.13 per share for $40040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Wilson Mark George (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 7,025 shares at an average price of $5.13 for $36038.0. The insider now directly holds 79,642 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -33.69% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 0.03% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -0.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.