Check out this: Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 34.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $27.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.58% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -31.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.03, the stock is 22.97% and 19.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing 9.02% at the moment leaves the stock 55.54% off its SMA200. ARRY registered -22.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 165.87%.

The stock witnessed a 40.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.19%, and is 23.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 1118 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $1.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.23% and -24.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.80% this year.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.32M, and float is at 148.13M with Short Float at 12.96%.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stacherski Kenneth R.,the company’sChief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $18.39 per share for a total of $24409.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99902.0 shares.

Array Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Schmid Gerrard (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $21.66 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41269.0 shares of the ARRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Patel Nipul M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,560 shares at an average price of $21.95 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 108,629 shares of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 5.91% up over the past 12 months.