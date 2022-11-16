Check out this: Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -29.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $7.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -7.07% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -5.52% off its SMA200. CDE registered -49.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.12%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.61%, and is -18.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2105 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $808.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.37% and -50.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.04M, and float is at 276.46M with Short Float at 5.45%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E,the company’sChairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $4507.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Routledge Michael (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 11,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $4.26 per share for $50086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Whelan Thomas S (SVP & CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $42490.0. The insider now directly holds 406,683 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 8.51% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -22.01% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -19.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.