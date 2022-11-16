Check out this: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) could be on the verge of a big rally

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is 6.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $18.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $18.56, the stock is 3.89% and 7.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.25 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. HST registered 3.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.42%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.08%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $12.96B and $4.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.91% and -14.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.90M, and float is at 706.76M with Short Float at 4.75%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYRRELL NATHAN S,the company’sExec. VP, Investments. SEC filings show that TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) sold a total of 3,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $19.61 per share for $64517.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53083.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, RISOLEO JAMES F (President and CEO) disposed off 7,110 shares at an average price of $17.15 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,161,022 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is trading -4.40% down over the past 12 months and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) that is 1.69% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -32.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.