EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -46.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.06% lower than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -26.42% and -26.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -20.33% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -63.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.32%.

The stock witnessed a -30.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.27%, and is -34.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.87% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.78% and -63.46% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 475.57M, and float is at 405.10M with Short Float at 5.23%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.