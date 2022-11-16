Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.21% Upside

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) is -39.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.84 and a high of $57.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTLO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.21% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.54, the stock is 3.34% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing -9.37% at the moment leaves the stock 3.73% off its SMA200. PTLO registered -53.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.52%.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has around 7453 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $575.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.67. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.94% and -60.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.90% this year.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.90M, and float is at 28.41M with Short Float at 19.69%.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scarpino Nicholas Anthony,the company’sSVP Marketing & Off-Premises. SEC filings show that Scarpino Nicholas Anthony sold 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $25.38 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9655.0 shares.

Portillo’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Waite Jill Francine (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 44,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $19.10 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21900.0 shares of the PTLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Scarpino Nicholas Anthony (SVP Marketing & Off-Premises) disposed off 65,506 shares at an average price of $18.39 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 10,700 shares of Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO).

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.89% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -12.55% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -17.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.