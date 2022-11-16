QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -31.09% Change This Year

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -31.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.93 and a high of $193.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $120.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.22%.

Currently trading at $126.02, the stock is 9.90% and 6.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.45 million and changing 4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. QCOM registered -25.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.79%.

The stock witnessed a 12.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.16%, and is 11.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $140.40B and $44.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.63% and -34.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 1.18%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROGERS ALEXANDER H,the company’sPresident QTL & Global Affairs. SEC filings show that ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 5,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $114.99 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44572.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that CATHEY JAMES J (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,084 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $126.51 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 917.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, POLEK ERIN L (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 70 shares at an average price of $145.68 for $10198.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.49% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -7.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.