Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is -8.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $58.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67%.

Currently trading at $31.34, the stock is 34.12% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.4 million and changing 5.63% at the moment leaves the stock 16.26% off its SMA200. RUN registered -45.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.71%.

The stock witnessed a 45.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.42%, and is 29.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $6.74B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 108.82. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.55% and -46.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.70M, and float is at 200.61M with Short Float at 15.79%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jurich Lynn Michelle,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $26.17 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Jurich Lynn Michelle (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $24.91 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Abajian Danny (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 172 shares at an average price of $27.26 for $4689.0. The insider now directly holds 148,336 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -42.44% down over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 42.13% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -27.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.