T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TMUS Stock Is Going Next

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 25.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.51 and a high of $154.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $145.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.68% off the consensus price target high of $222.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.03% higher than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.00, the stock is 0.07% and 2.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.21% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 23.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.74%.

The stock witnessed a 8.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.38%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $185.66B and $80.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.84% and -6.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 589.74M with Short Float at 2.79%.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEVERT G MICHAEL,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $149.96 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that SIEVERT G MICHAEL (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $151.89 per share for $3.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the TMUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Datar Srikant M. (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $147.50 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 3,230 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -28.05% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 1.30% higher over the same period.