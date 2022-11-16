These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -15.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.04 and a high of $182.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $148.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.98% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -22.98% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.04, the stock is 2.97% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89.66 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 0.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.26.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.04%, and is 7.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $2341.73B and $394.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.59 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.27% and -17.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.30%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.03B, and float is at 15.90B with Short Float at 0.65%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maestri Luca,the company’sSenior Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that Maestri Luca sold 176,299 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $155.95 per share for a total of $27.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 8,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $142.45 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) disposed off 176,299 shares at an average price of $142.16 for $25.06 million. The insider now directly holds 136,290 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -28.00% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -33.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.