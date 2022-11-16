These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -41.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $48.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $20.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.09% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -7.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.45, the stock is 0.18% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.44 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 11.97% off its SMA200. TOST registered -57.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.37%.

The stock witnessed a 9.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.93%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $10.32B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.70% and -58.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.60% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.53M, and float is at 289.71M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matlock James Michael,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Matlock James Michael sold 25,991 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $21.18 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38704.0 shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Gomez Elena (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $21.18 per share for $42862.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87034.0 shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Narang Aman (COO & Co-President) disposed off 1,079 shares at an average price of $21.18 for $22850.0. The insider now directly holds 2,561,769 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).