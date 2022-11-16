Things appear to be looking up for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 82.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.65 and a high of $56.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $54.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.77% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -18.85% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.67, the stock is 6.36% and 24.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.48 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 34.44% off its SMA200. SLB registered 67.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.29%.

The stock witnessed a 27.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.44%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $75.09B and $26.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.40 and Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.72% and -2.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 2.21%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Al Mogharbel Khaled,the company’sEVP, Geographies. SEC filings show that Al Mogharbel Khaled sold 57,467 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $54.85 per share for a total of $3.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Rennick Gavin (President New Energy) sold a total of 21,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $54.85 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32565.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Prechner Ugo (VP Controller) disposed off 8,213 shares at an average price of $54.30 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 6,727 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading 24.91% up over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is 66.28% higher over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is 76.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.